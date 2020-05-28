Dr. Robert May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert May, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert May, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Locations
Corpus Christi Office601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 882-7716
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think that he is an excellent doctor with a supporting staff that is also excellent. He has made himself readily accessible, so I am very satisfied. (He is also nice to interact with.)
About Dr. Robert May, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
Dr. May has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
