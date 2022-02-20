Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Maurer Jr works at
Locations
Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA820 SIR THOMAS CT, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (888) 811-7310
Community Gen Osteopathic Hospital4300 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 920-4300
Upmc Pinnacle Hospitals2501 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 782-2100
Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 212, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 652-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A surgeon other surgeons go to. In 2009 I was referred to Dr Maurer by Steven Powers, a well known Nurosurgeon. Dr Maurer had operated on Dr Powers' son. I had severe pain in my left wrist. Another surgeon wanted to completely fuse it. Would have meant no motion at all forever. Dr Maurer did a procedure that allowed me to retain 60 percent wrist motion. Been 13 years with zero pain. Thanks Bob!
About Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255327185
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maurer Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Maurer Jr works at
Dr. Maurer Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.