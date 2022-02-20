See All Hand Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Maurer Jr works at Arlington Group in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA
    820 SIR THOMAS CT, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 811-7310
  2. 2
    Community Gen Osteopathic Hospital
    4300 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 920-4300
  3. 3
    Upmc Pinnacle Hospitals
    2501 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 782-2100
  4. 4
    Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA
    2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 212, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maurer Jr?

    Feb 20, 2022
    A surgeon other surgeons go to. In 2009 I was referred to Dr Maurer by Steven Powers, a well known Nurosurgeon. Dr Maurer had operated on Dr Powers' son. I had severe pain in my left wrist. Another surgeon wanted to completely fuse it. Would have meant no motion at all forever. Dr Maurer did a procedure that allowed me to retain 60 percent wrist motion. Been 13 years with zero pain. Thanks Bob!
    Roger M — Feb 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maurer Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Maurer Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maurer Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255327185
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maurer Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maurer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maurer Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.