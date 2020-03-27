Dr. Matlack Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Matlack Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Matlack Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from East Carolina University.
Dr. Matlack Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling PC2587 RAVENHILL DR, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 323-1543
-
2
Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling PC4505 Fair Meadows Ln Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 670-3939
-
3
Depth Solutions Pllc305 Page Rd N Ste 6, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 323-1543
-
4
Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling PC5950 Fairview Rd Ste 808, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 771-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matlack Jr?
best doctor ive seen yet don't listen to the other reviews he is a great doctor
About Dr. Robert Matlack Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700881190
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matlack Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matlack Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matlack Jr works at
Dr. Matlack Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matlack Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Matlack Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matlack Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matlack Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matlack Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.