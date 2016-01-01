See All Ophthalmologists in San Jose, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Mastman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Mastman works at Spectrum Eye Physicians in San Jose, CA with other offices in Cupertino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 740, San Jose, CA 95124 (408) 358-2029
    10300 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014 (408) 252-6985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stye
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Mastman, MD

    Ophthalmology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1386683191
    Education & Certifications

    University At Buffalo State University Of New York
    Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mastman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mastman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mastman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mastman has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mastman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

