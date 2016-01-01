Overview

Dr. Robert Mastman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Mastman works at Spectrum Eye Physicians in San Jose, CA with other offices in Cupertino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.