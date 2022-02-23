Dr. Masters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Masters, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Masters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
South Orange County Cardlgy Grp24411 Health Center Dr Ste 550, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-6252
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Robert K Masters, is likely one of the best invasive cardiologists in the world. He up to date, and has a bed side manner that can't be beat.
About Dr. Robert Masters, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1871685214
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masters has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Masters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masters.
