Overview

Dr. Robert Marx, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Marx works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.