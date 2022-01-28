Dr. Robert Marvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marvin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Marvin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Surgical Specialists4120 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 930-2053
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marvin may not remember me, as it's been awhile since my life changing gastric bypass surgery. On May 18th 2006, Dr. Marvin changed my life forever. I was 408lbs, on two blood pressure medications, two cholesterol medications, was type 2 diabetic, and had sleep apnea. Still today, I am probably in the best shape I have ever been in my life. I have no medical issues still today, and feel like superman. Wasn't going to say it, but here it is, my weight I still maintain today, after almost 16 years stays between 190 -210 lbs. I still maintain the loss of 218lbs. I'm so grateful! At 52, I'm living my best life ever, Many Thanks, J. Jackson
About Dr. Robert Marvin, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316006554
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marvin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.