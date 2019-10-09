Overview

Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at MARTINEZ ROBERT MD OFFICE in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.