Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Robert Martinez M.d. P.A.402 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 223-4444
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1477754133
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
