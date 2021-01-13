See All Family Doctors in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at Northwestern Medical Group in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Martinez M D
    Robert Martinez M D
10448 S Pulaski Rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Great doctor! Very experienced. Very professional.
Tina — Jan 13, 2021
    Tina — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Martinez, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457344061
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Family Physicians
    • Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Northern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Northwestern Medical Group in Oak Lawn, IL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

