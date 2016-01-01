Overview

Dr. Robert Martindale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Martindale works at OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.