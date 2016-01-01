Dr. Martindale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Martindale, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Martindale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Martindale works at
Locations
Ohsu Knight Cancer Institute South Waterfront3485 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8372
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8372Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 3303 S Bond Ave Fl 6, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-4373
Hospital Affiliations
- Bay Area Hospital
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Martindale, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154339604
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
