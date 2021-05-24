See All Plastic Surgeons in Starkville, MS
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Robert Martin, DMD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Starkville, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with OCH Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at R Andrew Martin DMD MD in Starkville, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    R Andrew Martin DMD MD
    101 Walker Way, Starkville, MS 39759 (662) 268-4159

  OCH Regional Medical Center

Anesthesia
Biopsy
Bone Grafting
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Delta Dental
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    May 24, 2021
    My experience was great from beginning to end. Dr Martin and the entire staff treated me with kindness, compassion and professionalism. I never felt rushed during the consultation or surgery. Dr Martin explained everything to me and answered my questions. The entire staff went above and beyond to make this a positive experience. I would highly recommend this office to anyone needing dental surgery.
    About Dr. Robert Martin, DMD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1891966404
    University of Mississippi
    Dr. Robert Martin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Martin works at R Andrew Martin DMD MD in Starkville, MS.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

