Dr. Robert Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Martin yearly because of hypertension and an episode of atrial fibrillation. He doesn't rush through the exam and he explains options in detail.
About Dr. Robert Martin, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801886585
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
