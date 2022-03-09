Overview

Dr. Robert Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at UofL Physicians - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer, Esophageal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.