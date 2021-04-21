Dr. Robert Marsico Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsico Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marsico Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Marsico Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hosp, Dermatology St Elizabeth Hlth Ctr, Flexible or Transitional Year
Dr. Marsico Sr works at
Locations
Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center300 Weatherstone Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center2865 Center Rd Ste 5, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center128 E Milltown Rd Ste 208, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marsico is an excellent dermatologist. I have been his patient for over 20 years. He is extremely knowledgeable and good at what he does. He is also very friendly and takes a genuine interest in me as a patient.
About Dr. Robert Marsico Sr, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp, Dermatology St Elizabeth Hlth Ctr, Flexible or Transitional Year
- St Elizabeth Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsico Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsico Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsico Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsico Sr has seen patients for Rosacea, Shingles and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsico Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsico Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsico Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsico Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsico Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.