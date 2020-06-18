See All Neurosurgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Robert Marsh, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Marsh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.

They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Abscess and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1 Medical Center Dr Ste 4300, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-6127
    9183 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1787
    Wheeling Hospital
    1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-6127

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Abscess
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 18, 2020
    I had been suffering with sudden onset, crippling nerve pain for almost 3 months. My first visit with Dr. Marsh he suggested I have a spinal injection. I refused.. My second visit, after an MRI, he showed me exactly where my nerve was being pinched off. I was sobbing in pain. I literally couldn't walk. Dr. Marsh said not only did i need surgery, but an L4-L5 fusion. This was right at the worst of the covid 19 pandemic. All non emergency surgeries cancelled. Somehow Dr. MARSH got me in just a few days later. I am currently 2 months out of surgery, And I could not be happier with the results. I have absolutely no nerve pain and no back ache at all. He did exactly what he was going to do and explained to me exactly what the outcome would be. And he was 100% correct. I was almost unable to walk before this surgery... And today I walked in-and-out of his office with absolutely no pain, just 8 weeks after he did the fusion. I highly recommend him!!!!
    Debby Oliverio — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Marsh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992986434
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Abscess and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

