Dr. Robert Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Marsh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Marsh works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Gainesville7901 Lake Manassas Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 222-2200
-
2
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Woodbridge2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 300, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 208-4050
-
3
Virginia cancer Specialists Fauquier Office210 W SHIRLEY AVE, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-9900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?
Dr. Marsh is always on time and prepared for the visit. He listens to me and answers questions. He is pleasant, informative, cooperative and professional. I am very pleased that I chose Dr. Marsh out of the many available doctors.
About Dr. Robert Marsh, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730157371
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Jhmhc/U Fla
- Jhmhc/U Fla
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marsh speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.