Dr. Robert Marselle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Marselle works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Floaters and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.