Dr. Robert Marselle, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (60)
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Marselle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Marselle works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Floaters and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Floaters
Chalazion
Stye
Floaters
Chalazion

Stye Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 60 ratings
Patient Ratings (60)
5 Star
(52)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Dec 22, 2022
I have had all great experiences at each visit. Dr. Marseille and his staff have an excellent procedure to each visit. Maybe it doesn’t matter to some people, but I really feel better when everyone is friendly and courteous, which they are. I also appreciate the way Dr. Marseille answers any questions I may have.
Mary Ann Fischer — Dec 22, 2022
About Dr. Robert Marselle, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1841241981
Education & Certifications

  • U Chicago Hosp
  • Swedish Covenant Hospital
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marselle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marselle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marselle works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Marselle’s profile.

Dr. Marselle has seen patients for Stye, Floaters and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marselle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

60 patients have reviewed Dr. Marselle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marselle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marselle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marselle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

