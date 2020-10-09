Overview

Dr. Robert Marquardt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Saint Clair Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Marquardt works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.