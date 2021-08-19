Dr. Robert Marouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marouk, MD
Dr. Robert Marouk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Cosmetic Surgical Art Center3920 S Alma School Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions
- We do not accept health insurance
Dr. Marouk was amazing. I was totally happy with all the work I had done years ago. Now my right breast is deflating and I can't find him. I need help.
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Dr. Marouk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Marouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marouk.
