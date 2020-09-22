Dr. Robert Marmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Marmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Marmer works at
Locations
Marmer Medical Eye Center Pc-dba Atlanta Fashion Optical777 Cleveland Ave SW Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30315 Directions (404) 768-0194
South Fulton Regional Medical Center Pro Fee Billing, LLC1170 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 768-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office never overcrowded. Explains procedures and costs. When needed, he calls in a specialist.
About Dr. Robert Marmer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1336231554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
