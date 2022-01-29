Dr. Robert Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Marks, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Diagnostic Pain Center12176 N Mopac Expy Ste D, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 977-0000
South/Central Austin Office3345 Bee Caves Rd Ste 101, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 981-7246Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marks is a fantastic doctor who’s not only brilliant in his medical knowledge, but also exceptionally kind and caring with his patients. My sister is a patient of his and for years she’s raved about his outstanding care and great personality, so when I moved from Georgetown and had to leave my own pain clinic, I of course decided to try Dr. Marks myself… and I must say that after months under his care, I now understand exactly why she is so pleased with him! He truly is a wonderful doctor and what’s more, his entire staff is great too. In fact, if I could, I’d give Dr. Marks and the clinic many more stars than just five!
About Dr. Robert Marks, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1447450796
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center / International Pain Center: Pain Management
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center: Department of Anesthesiology
- SUNY At Stony Brook: Department Of Surgery
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- The University Of Texas At Austin
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.