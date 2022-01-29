See All Anesthesiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Marks, MD

Anesthesiology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Marks, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Marks works at Diagnostic Pain Center in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diagnostic Pain Center
    12176 N Mopac Expy Ste D, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 977-0000
    South/Central Austin Office
    3345 Bee Caves Rd Ste 101, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 981-7246
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Distal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Intractable Pain Syndromes Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Regional Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 29, 2022
    Dr. Marks is a fantastic doctor who’s not only brilliant in his medical knowledge, but also exceptionally kind and caring with his patients. My sister is a patient of his and for years she’s raved about his outstanding care and great personality, so when I moved from Georgetown and had to leave my own pain clinic, I of course decided to try Dr. Marks myself… and I must say that after months under his care, I now understand exactly why she is so pleased with him! He truly is a wonderful doctor and what’s more, his entire staff is great too. In fact, if I could, I’d give Dr. Marks and the clinic many more stars than just five!
    Sandy Winey — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Marks, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447450796
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center / International Pain Center: Pain Management
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center: Department of Anesthesiology
    • SUNY At Stony Brook: Department Of Surgery
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • The University Of Texas At Austin
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

