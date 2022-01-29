Overview

Dr. Robert Marks, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at Diagnostic Pain Center in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.