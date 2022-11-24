See All Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Robert Marino, MD

Urology
4.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Marino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Marino works at UF Health Urology - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Urology - Jacksonville
    653 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1016
  2. 2
    UF Health Urology - Orange Park
    2141 Loch Rane Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 427-1270
  3. 3
    UF Health Urology - North
    15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 4900, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Oliguria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oliguria
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Robert Marino, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053468967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    • Children's Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marino has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

