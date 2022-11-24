Overview

Dr. Robert Marino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Marino works at UF Health Urology - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.