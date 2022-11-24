Dr. Robert Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Marino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Urology - Jacksonville653 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1016
-
2
UF Health Urology - Orange Park2141 Loch Rane Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 427-1270
-
3
UF Health Urology - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 4900, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 383-1016
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
Very thorough and informative
About Dr. Robert Marino, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1053468967
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- University of Oklahoma
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- Pediatrics and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marino speaks French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
