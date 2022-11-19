Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Locations
Texoma Dermatology Clinic PA815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-2126Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 3:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
U.S. Dermatology Partners Richardson3600 Shire Blvd Ste 210, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 326-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second annual check-up. Like before, I appreciate Dr Marinaro's thoroughness, answers to my questions, and maintenance recommendations.
About Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790865970
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Rutgers College, New Brunswick, NJ (1977)
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marinaro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinaro has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.