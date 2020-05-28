Overview

Dr. Robert Margolis, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Margolis works at SSM Health Neurosciences in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.