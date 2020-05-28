Dr. Robert Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Margolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Margolis, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
SSM Health Neurosciences12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2770Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
SSM Neurosciences Institute300 Medical Plz, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-6041
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found him to be an excellent listener and was very informative and fully addressed your concerns. I am glad I was referred to Dr. Margolis.
About Dr. Robert Margolis, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1497732812
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Cincinnati Genl Hosp
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis works at
Dr. Margolis speaks Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.