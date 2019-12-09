Overview

Dr. Robert Marema, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Marema works at Us Bariatric St Augustine LLC in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pyloric Stenosis, Obesity and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.