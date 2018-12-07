Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Marcus, MD
Dr. Robert Marcus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Massapequa585 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 797-1234Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He legitimately cares about his patients. Very friendly and willing to take the time to listen to complaints.
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Montefiore Hosp-Einstein
- Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcus speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.