Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Dr. Marcincin works at Robert Marcincin, MD in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert Marcincin, MD
    35 E Elizabeth Ave Ste 38, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 22, 2018
    Dr Marcincin is an amazing physician! My first visit and he spent well over an hour with me!!! He is very thorough and explains everything!!! Love him
    Debra Esposito — Jan 22, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629072996
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcincin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcincin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcincin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcincin works at Robert Marcincin, MD in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Marcincin’s profile.

    Dr. Marcincin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcincin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcincin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcincin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcincin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcincin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

