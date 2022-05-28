See All Allergists & Immunologists in Garden City, NY
Allergy
Overview

Dr. Robert Marchlewski, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Dr. Marchlewski works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, All Types of Food Poisoning and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City
    990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis
Allergic Rhinitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 28, 2022
    He was knowledgeable and friendly. He made me feel immediately comfortable. The visit was quick and complete.
    Bill S. — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Marchlewski, MD

    Specialties
    Allergy
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1477630721
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Schneider Children's Hospital
    Board Certifications
    Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marchlewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchlewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marchlewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marchlewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marchlewski works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marchlewski’s profile.

    Dr. Marchlewski has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, All Types of Food Poisoning and Anaphylaxis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchlewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchlewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchlewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchlewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchlewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

