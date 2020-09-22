See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wakefield, RI
Dr. Robert Marchand, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Marchand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.

Dr. Marchand works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Rhode Island - Wakefield
    1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 22, 2020
    I HAVE BEEN WITH DR MARCHAND SINCE 1991 TWO SHOULDER SURGERYS TWO KNEE PARCIAL KNEE REPLACEMENTS HE IS THE BEST IN MY BOOK. VERY GOOD DEMINER WE ALL WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM FOR EVERY VISIT BUT ITS NOT POSSIBLE. VERY BUSY MAN. THUMBS UP RUSSELL FANNING JR WAKEFIELD RI
    RUSSELL FANNING JR still waiting for my loss of — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Marchand, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Dutch and Spanish
    • 1881658896
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    • Cornell University Medical College
    • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marchand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marchand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marchand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marchand works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI. View the full address on Dr. Marchand’s profile.

    Dr. Marchand has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

