Dr. Robert March, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert March, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presby St Lukes
Dr. March works at
Locations
Univ. Cardiovascular Surgeons1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2762
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 surgeries and my husband has had one surgery performed by Dr. March. We both have felt Dr. March's level of care and expertise were superior. I feel so fortunate to have benefitted from his professional talent in the surgical aspect and from his calm demeanor, advice and individual concern.
About Dr. Robert March, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1891809034
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Critical Care Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. March has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. March accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. March has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. March works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. March. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. March.
