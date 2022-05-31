Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannherz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Mannherz works at
Locations
-
1
Southampton Office283 2nd Street Pike Ste 120, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 355-7220Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mannherz?
Dr. Mannherz was referred to me by my PCP Dr. Andrew Matthews after injections of cortisone started to no longer hold my knee pain at bay. Dr Mannhurz had his staff Margaret-Mary take X-Rays of both my knees then he sat down with me and explained his findings. He told me the right knee had no cartledge and the left only had a scant amount. He told me that was why I stopped getting relief from the cortisone shots. He said the next step would be surgery TKR he had his staff schedule me for December 2020 for surgery to my left knee.after the left knee healed I was scheduled in June 2021 to have the right knee replaced. I am so pleased with the results of my TKR's as I no longer have pain and feel so greatful to Dr. Mannhurz he is a remarkable doctor/surgeon and person he makes his patients feel at ease and answers all their questions. I recommend him highly. A GREAT DOCTOR AND PERSON
About Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1083614705
Education & Certifications
- Ala Sports Med Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Framingham Union Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannherz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannherz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannherz works at
Dr. Mannherz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannherz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannherz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannherz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannherz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.