Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Mannherz works at Suburban Orthopaedic Specialists in Southampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Southampton Office
    283 2nd Street Pike Ste 120, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 355-7220
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 31, 2022
    Dr. Mannherz was referred to me by my PCP Dr. Andrew Matthews after injections of cortisone started to no longer hold my knee pain at bay. Dr Mannhurz had his staff Margaret-Mary take X-Rays of both my knees then he sat down with me and explained his findings. He told me the right knee had no cartledge and the left only had a scant amount. He told me that was why I stopped getting relief from the cortisone shots. He said the next step would be surgery TKR he had his staff schedule me for December 2020 for surgery to my left knee.after the left knee healed I was scheduled in June 2021 to have the right knee replaced. I am so pleased with the results of my TKR's as I no longer have pain and feel so greatful to Dr. Mannhurz he is a remarkable doctor/surgeon and person he makes his patients feel at ease and answers all their questions. I recommend him highly. A GREAT DOCTOR AND PERSON
    Mary Roback — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083614705
    Education & Certifications

    • Ala Sports Med Center
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Framingham Union Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannherz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannherz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannherz works at Suburban Orthopaedic Specialists in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mannherz’s profile.

    Dr. Mannherz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannherz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannherz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannherz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannherz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

