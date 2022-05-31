Overview

Dr. Robert Mannherz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Mannherz works at Suburban Orthopaedic Specialists in Southampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.