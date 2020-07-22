See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Robert Mangialardi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Mangialardi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Ashland City Medical Center.

Dr. Mangialardi works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500 in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 592-4067

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 22, 2020
    My visit was on time and after the preliminaries there was a short wait for the doctor. I had my ideas about stopping several drugs and he not only shot theme down but explained why.
    — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Mangialardi, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1477548675
    Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    University Of California
    University Of California
    VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
