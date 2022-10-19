Dr. Robert Mandelkorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelkorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mandelkorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mandelkorn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 315 E Olympia Ave Unit 246, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 637-8825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandelkorn, is very pleasant and caring. He takes his time with you and is thorough in learning about your possible issues to determine a resolution. I had my first visit with him in the Punta Gorda office.
About Dr. Robert Mandelkorn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandelkorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandelkorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelkorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelkorn.
