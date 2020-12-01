Dr. Robert Mandal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mandal, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mandal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
Illinois Cancer Specilaists1710 N Randall Rd Ste 300, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 931-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is AMAZING. after many doctors not knowing what my fiance has or how to properly treat it, Mandal discovered what it was and has treated him. And he's in full recovery. I am so grateful for his services. I trust him wholeheartedly with my life and you should too. Plus, he has a friendly personality with a bit of humor.
About Dr. Robert Mandal, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124012901
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandal has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Colorectal Cancer and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.