Dr. Mancuso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mancuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Mancuso, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 933-3277
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (602) 933-3277
-
3
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 108, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (602) 933-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mancuso?
Dr Mancuso has been helping my granddaughter with RRP since she was about 2 and she is now 17. He is such an amazing Doctor and is always so caring. My granddaughter just loves him and appreciates everything he has done for her over the years!
About Dr. Robert Mancuso, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528023439
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancuso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Dr. Mancuso has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancuso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancuso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.