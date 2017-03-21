Dr. Robert Mamlok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamlok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mamlok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Mamlok, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Mamlok works at
Locations
Dr. Robert Mamlok5424 19th St Ste 300, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He always takes the time to answer my questions and my daughters questions - even drawing diagrams for my 8 year old to understand. I appreciate his time.
About Dr. Robert Mamlok, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1255393252
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Mamlok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamlok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamlok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamlok works at
Dr. Mamlok has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamlok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamlok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamlok.
