Dr. Robert Mames, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mames, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mames works at
The Retina Center6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 308, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-5050
Retina Center3035 Sw 27th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 873-7300
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In June 2022, I started having eye issues. I started seeing warped lines with my right eye. I also started seeing some double images. I went to the Retina Center and was seen by Dr. Robert Mames. My condition was diagnosed as a macular pucker. This condition occurs when wrinkles, creases or bulges form on your macula. This can make straight lines look wavy or you may have difficulty seeing details. This was all new to me, but I knew I had to get it fixed. Dr. Mames took the time to explain the condition and the surgery that could fix it. Our eyesight is a precious gift and I didn't want to lose any of it. The surgery went well. It took an hour and a half. I didn't need to be anesthetized but was given nerve block shots by Dr. Mames, resulting in no pain. It's been several weeks since my surgery and my healing process is good. Everyday my vision is improving and the wavy lines and double vision are almost gone.
About Dr. Robert Mames, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
- Michel Reese Med Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mames has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mames accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mames has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mames on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mames. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mames.
