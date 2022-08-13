Overview

Dr. Robert Mames, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mames works at Retina Center in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.