Dr. Robert Mallette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mallette, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mallette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Region and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Mallette works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson Eye Associates1200 N State St Ste 330, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 353-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Region
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallette?
Dr. Mallett is a great dr and he took care of me and fixxed my problem with my cornea as it got hurt. He did a procedure to fix it.
About Dr. Robert Mallette, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205831914
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Inst
- U Miss
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallette works at
Dr. Mallette has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.