Overview

Dr. Robert Mallette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Region and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mallette works at Jackson Eye Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.