Dr. Robert Malkin, MD
Dr. Robert Malkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 229-6811
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Specialty
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malkin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malkin.
