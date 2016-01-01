Dr. Robert Malcolm Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malcolm Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Malcolm Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Malcolm Jr, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Malcolm Jr works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malcolm Jr?
About Dr. Robert Malcolm Jr, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699883546
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center|Stanford University Hospital
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malcolm Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malcolm Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malcolm Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malcolm Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malcolm Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malcolm Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malcolm Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.