Dr. Robert Malarkey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Malarkey works at Premier Orthopedics in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.