Dr. Robert Malarkey, MD
Dr. Robert Malarkey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Orthopedics at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 116, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr M is the best I tell every one about him love him
About Dr. Robert Malarkey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Malarkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malarkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Malarkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malarkey.
