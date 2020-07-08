Dr. Robert Malanuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malanuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Malanuk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 4002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 400, Swansea, SC 29160 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Malenuk has been our cardiologist for years. He is extremely intelligent and up to date on procedures. His knowledge and expertise saved my husband's life. We just cannot be thankful enough for him!
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Malanuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malanuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malanuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malanuk has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malanuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malanuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malanuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malanuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malanuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.