Dr. Robert Mahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mahon, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mahon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Baylor U Coll Med
Dr. Mahon works at
Locations
-
1
Foothills ENT, Inc4200 E North St Ste 5, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7815Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Health System - St. Francis - Eastside
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahon?
My own experience here was quite good. The staff were friendly and helpful. I arranged an appointment on short notice and did not have to wait when I went in. I always ask for an early appointment because doctors are less likely to run late in the morning. The waiting room was a bit dark but well maintained. Dr. Mahon explained what he was doing and why. Charts on the wall helped his explanations. Costs were explained when I scheduled the appointment and they offered to file for my insurance.
About Dr. Robert Mahon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1336141167
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U Coll Med
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Med Coll Sc Teach Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahon works at
Dr. Mahon has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.