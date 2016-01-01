See All Psychiatrists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Robert Mahler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Mahler works at Essen Medical Associates P.C. in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Developmental and Learning Disorders , Speech and Language and Learning Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1250 SHAKESPEARE AVE, Bronx, NY 10452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 733-1999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Robert Mahler, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahler works at Essen Medical Associates P.C. in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mahler’s profile.

    Dr. Mahler has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Developmental and Learning Disorders , Speech and Language and Learning Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mahler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

