Dr. Robert Maganini, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Robert Maganini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Maganini works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Bartlett, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Breast Surgery Bartlett
    1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 273-5120
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2021
    He is absolutely the best in his field! Would not go to anybody else ever! Not only a good bedside manner but just basically a very good decent person. His caring attitude and follow through from start to finish are unparalleled. Would highly recommend him to anyone going on this journey. He takes the time to dummy things down so that you can understand exactly where you are going with this disease. Is absolutely the best!
    sharon gange — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Maganini, MD
    About Dr. Robert Maganini, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831166776
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Maganini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maganini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maganini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maganini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maganini works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Bartlett, IL. View the full address on Dr. Maganini’s profile.

    Dr. Maganini has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maganini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maganini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maganini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maganini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maganini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

