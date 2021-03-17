Overview

Dr. Robert Maganini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Maganini works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Bartlett, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.