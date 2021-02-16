Overview

Dr. Robert Maddalon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania | Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Maddalon works at Brandon Orthopedic Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.