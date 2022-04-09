See All Ophthalmologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Robert Mack, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (67)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Mack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Case Western Reserve and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Mack works at Mack Eye Center in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mack Eye Center
    1220 W Higgins Rd Ste 102, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-9393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Ulcer
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Apr 09, 2022
    We have gone to Dr. Mack for years. He saved my husband's eye after a horrific accident. We highly recommend him.
    April B Huffstutler — Apr 09, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Mack, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian, French, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932107778
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Hunkeler Eye Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Iowa
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mack works at Mack Eye Center in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mack’s profile.

    Dr. Mack has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mack speaks Bulgarian, French, Polish and Spanish.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

