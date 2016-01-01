Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Neurologists of Kingsport8 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonald?
About Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093809188
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.