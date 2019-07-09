See All Ophthalmologists in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Robert Lytle, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Robert Lytle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Lytle works at Boston Eye Care Consultants in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Falmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Eye Care Consultants
    51 Main St Ste 5, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 771-6447
    Upper Cape Opthalmology
    14 Bramble Bush Dr, Falmouth, MA 02540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 540-0511

Glaucoma
Blepharitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Blepharitis
Glaucoma Surgery

Glaucoma
Blepharitis
Drusen
Stye
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diplopia
Eye Test
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 09, 2019
    Last summer I was in Dr Lytles waiting room, waiting for my exam and I could tell the staff was rushing someone in to be seen ! It turned out that one of the Cape league baseball players got hit in the with the ball. They were rushing him right and to have Dr Lytle see if there was major damage. When you have a facility that is willing to rush a patient in that quickly. That Dr knows what he is doing! He was thorough and professional the atmosphere in the office since a couple years ago has changed tremendously! I staff all work hard and you can see the team work! They all got along and laughed! This is the type of office I would want to be at!!!
    Beck — Jul 09, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Lytle, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831185099
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lytle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lytle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lytle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lytle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lytle has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lytle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lytle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lytle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lytle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lytle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

