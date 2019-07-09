Dr. Robert Lytle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lytle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lytle, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lytle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Lytle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boston Eye Care Consultants51 Main St Ste 5, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-6447
-
2
Upper Cape Opthalmology14 Bramble Bush Dr, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (508) 540-0511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lytle?
Last summer I was in Dr Lytles waiting room, waiting for my exam and I could tell the staff was rushing someone in to be seen ! It turned out that one of the Cape league baseball players got hit in the with the ball. They were rushing him right and to have Dr Lytle see if there was major damage. When you have a facility that is willing to rush a patient in that quickly. That Dr knows what he is doing! He was thorough and professional the atmosphere in the office since a couple years ago has changed tremendously! I staff all work hard and you can see the team work! They all got along and laughed! This is the type of office I would want to be at!!!
About Dr. Robert Lytle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831185099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lytle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lytle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lytle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lytle works at
Dr. Lytle has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lytle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lytle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lytle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lytle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lytle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.